Wesley Snipes to Star in Zombie Film Outbreak Z, Directed by Daredevil Stuntman Chris Brewster

Now that Chris Brewster won’t be serving as Charlie Cox’s stunt double in Daredevil, at least for the foreseeable future, the stuntman is trying his hand at an off-screen job — and he landed a big name for a lead role. In a new report from THR this afternoon, Blade alum Wesley Snipes will be one of the leads for Outbreak Z, a zombie move looking to begin filming this summer.

The film, which is written by Hamid Torabpour, Clint Narramore, and Andrew Kightlinger, will star Snipes and a yet-to-be-cast actor as a pair of law enforcement officers as the try to make their way through a college campus overrun with zombies. Why? Because someone on the other side holds a vaccine to the zombie plague.

Snipes is also on board to executive producer with Hamid and Camille Torabpour, Dr. Mark Smith, and Patrick Werksma. Peter Wise is listed as a producer. The film is expected to film this summer in Minnesota for the Twin Cities-based Winter State Entertainment.

Brewster previously described the movie as an action movie “through and through,” and promised that some of Hollywood’s leading stunt workers will lead the movie on-screen.

“The DNA of our project is ‘action movie’ through and through, and that is why we are casting Hollywood’s stunt superstars in lead roles,” Brewster said in a statement. “Our zombies will not move or act like anything that the audience seen before — the action tells the story, so the reactions and defense against the zombies will be vastly different than prior movies in this genre. I truly believe that stunt performing is a dream job. We play full contact make believe and the more fun we have, the more fun the audience will have!”

“Outbreak Z will not be your typical zombie movie,” Hamid Torabpour explained. “Chris’ experience on many Marvel features makes him the perfect leader for this film. We will take a very stylistic and unique approach, utilizing the industry’s top stunt performers in the main cast roles, aiming to go beyond what mainstream features can accomplish on screen. With this feature, we want to highlight the amazing work that stunt performers bring to film and give them the spotlight in lead roles.”

Outbreak Z has yet to set a release date.