Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Trailer Released During The Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards took place this Sunday, bringing an unconventional take on the annual celebration of all things movies. In addition to honoring the best in movies from the past year, the award show promised to champion the overall theatrical experience, and even offer brand-new looks at upcoming blockbusters. One of the first movie trailers confirmed for the event would be the first trailer for West Side Story, Steven Spielberg's remake of the iconic 1961 film and musical of the same name. On Sunday, 20th Century Studios revealed the epic first look at the new West Side Story, which you can check out below.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory. See the film in theaters December 10. pic.twitter.com/2nIgjN9XkC — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 26, 2021

In West Side Story, teenagers Tony (Baby Driver's Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. The project is a reimagining of William’s Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s New York, with Tony as Romeo and Maria as Juliet, and The Sharks and The Jets standing in for the families Montague and Capulet. The original Broadway production earned six Tony Awards nominations, including Best Musical in 1957.

The adaptation is a surprisingly personal project for Spielberg, who has had connections to the original project for years.

“My mom was a classical pianist,” Spielberg told Vanity Fair in an interview last year. “Our entire home was festooned with classical musical albums, and I grew up surrounded by classical music. West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family ever allowed into the home. I absconded with it—this was the cast album from the 1957 Broadway musical—and just fell completely in love with it as a kid. West Side Story has been that one haunting temptation that I have finally given in to."

West Side Story will also star Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Corey Stoll as Police Lieutenant Schrank, Brian d'Arcy James as Police Sergeant Krupke, Rita Moreno as Valentina, Curtiss Cook as Abe, Maddie Ziegler as Velma, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia.

West Side Story is set to be released in theaters on December 10th.