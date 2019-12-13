Here’s What the Home Alone House Looks Like Now

This time each year, the films in the Home Alone franchise are at the forefront of many playlists across the land. Then like clockwork, fans flock to an iconic house — the one the McCallister’slive in during the events of Home Alone and its follow-up — to take a snapshot to commemorate the occasion. WGN recently ran a new story on the suburban Chicagoland home, giving fans an update peek at how the house looks today, nearly 30 years later.

In the six-minute report, WGN’s Julie Unruh sits down with Winnetka residents Joanie and Herb White, who live on the town’s Lincoln Ave — right across the street from the fabled Home Alone house. When the film started production back then, Herb made it a point to get a camcorder to record the happenings around set, 30 seconds at a time. You can see much of the footage he filmed in the report, plenty of which features Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern filming their various scenes in the movie. If you’re a longtime fan of the movie, you’ll be sure to recognize the behind the scenes footage of several pivotal movie moments right away.

“It was just to record a neighborhood event at the time,” Herb says of his epic home video.

Those who currently own the house didn’t want to appear on-screen in the WGN report and as per the reporting, have no interest in being apart of the mythos surrounding the house and the brand. Since it appeared in the film, a black wrought iron fence has been erected around the house, keeping fans a further distance away from its inhabitants.

Filmed by 20th Century Fox, the Home Alone franchise is now a staple under the Disney brand. The conglomerate recently unveiled plans to reboot the franchise, casting Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) in the lead role while The Office alum Ellie Kemper and Deadpool 2 star Rob Delaney will star opposite. It’s expected to be an all-new take on the story and characters involved so far and will original to the company’s new OTT service.

The first three Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney+.