What Time Are the Golden Globe Awards?

Tonight is the night! Awards Season is officially in full swing as the 77th Annual Golden Globes are set to air tonight on NBC with Ricky Gervais, who is hosting the event for a record fifth time. NBC’s red carpet live stream beings at 5 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and the actual ceremony will air at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. NBC boasts that “the party of the year” will showcase “TV and film’s best and brightest” at the Beverly Hilton tonight. The broadcast is expected to last for three hours, so get ready to be glued to your television or computer screens until 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m PST.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many exciting nominees this year, but comic book fans will be paying special attention to Joker, which is up for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), and Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Other nominees that will likely interest our readers include Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which are all up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The films by some of our favorite directors will be going up against other dynamite films from the year, including Dolemite is My Name, the Eddie Murphy led comedy from Netflix, and Rocketman, the musical biopic about Elton John.

Game of Thrones, which just won Best Drama at the Emmys back in September, was mostly shut out of the Globes this year. However, Kit Harington was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama for his final turn as Jon Snow. The actor is going up against fellow Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Billy Porter (Pose), Brian Cox (Succession), and Rami Malek (Mr. Robot). You never know who will win out at the Globes, but it’s worth noting that Porter took home the award at the most recent Emmys.

Which shows, movies, and actors are you rooting for at the Golden Globes this year? Tell us in the comments!

The 77th Annual Golden Globes are airing on Sunday, January 5th, on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.