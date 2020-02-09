Oscars 2020: What Time Do the Academy Awards Start?

Every January, Hollywood gets together to celebrate what it considers to be its best work in the previous year. Tonight, it will do it again. The 92nd Oscars airs live on ABC tonight, February 9th. If you don’t want to miss a moment of the ceremony, be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. ET. If you want to see the stars arrive at the event, tune in at 6:30 p.m. for red carpet coverage. This year’s Oscar ceremony will include musical performances by Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Oscar winner Randy Newman.

As always, the highest honor of the evening is the coveted Best Picture award. This year’s nominees include Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

But that isn’t the only award up for grabs. Here is the full list of nominees:

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees: Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES

Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees: Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees: Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL Renée Zellweger in JUDY

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees: Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

Best animated feature film of the year nominees: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold I LOST MY BODY Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román MISSING LINK Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Achievement in cinematography nominees: THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto JOKER Lawrence Sher THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke 1917 Roger Deakins ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design nominees: THE IRISHMAN Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo JOKER Mark Bridges LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips

Achievement in directing nominees: THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese JOKER Todd Phillips 1917 Sam Mendes ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino PARASITE Bong Joon Ho

Best documentary feature nominees: AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert THE CAVE Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts HONEYLAND Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short subject nominees: IN THE ABSENCE Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva LIFE OVERTAKES ME John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan WALK RUN CHA-CHA Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Achievement in film editing nominees: FORD V FERRARI Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles JOKER Jeff Groth PARASITE Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year nominees: CORPUS CHRISTI Poland Directed by Jan Komasa HONEYLAND North Macedonia Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska LES MISÉRABLES France Directed by Ladj Ly PAIN AND GLORY Spain Directed by Pedro Almodóvar PARASITE South Korea Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees: BOMBSHELL Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker JOKER Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou JUDY Jeremy Woodhead MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White 1917 Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees: JOKER Hildur Guðnadóttir LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat MARRIAGE STORY Randy Newman 1917 Thomas Newman STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from TOY STORY 4 Music and Lyric by Randy Newman “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from ROCKETMAN Music by Elton John Lyric by Bernie Taupin “I’m Standing With You” from BREAKTHROUGH Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “Into The Unknown” from FROZEN II Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez “Stand Up” from HARRIET Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best motion picture of the year nominees: FORD V FERRARI Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers JOJO RABBIT Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers JOKER Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers LITTLE WOMEN Amy Pascal, Producer MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers 1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers PARASITE Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Achievement in production design nominees: THE IRISHMAN Production Design: Bob Shaw Set Decoration: Regina Graves JOJO RABBIT Production Design: Ra Vincent Set Decoration: Nora Sopková 1917 Production Design: Dennis Gassner Set Decoration: Lee Sandales ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Production Design: Barbara Ling Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh PARASITE Production Design: Lee Ha Jun Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film nominees: DCERA (DAUGHTER) Daria Kashcheeva HAIR LOVE Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver KITBULL Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson MEMORABLE Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre SISTER Siqi Song

Best live action short film nominees: BROTHERHOOD Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW Marshall Curry SARIA Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre A SISTER Delphine Girard

Achievement in sound editing nominees: FORD V FERRARI Donald Sylvester JOKER Alan Robert Murray 1917 Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Wylie Stateman STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Matthew Wood and David Acord

Achievement in sound mixing nominees: AD ASTRA Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano FORD V FERRARI Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow JOKER Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland 1917 Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Achievement in visual effects nominees: AVENGERS: ENDGAME Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick THE IRISHMAN Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli THE LION KING Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman 1917 Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay nominees: THE IRISHMAN Screenplay by Steven Zaillian JOJO RABBIT Screenplay by Taika Waititi JOKER Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver LITTLE WOMEN Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig THE TWO POPES Written by Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay nominees: KNIVES OUT Written by Rian Johnson MARRIAGE STORY Written by Noah Baumbach 1917 Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Written by Quentin Tarantino PARASITE Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won Story by Bong Joon Ho



Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images