Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix this Week (Week of November 24)

If you’re a big Netflix watcher, the next few days might be the dream scenario. Not only does the streaming platform have a pretty exciting week in store, but you’ll also be able to binge everything with a turkey leg in one hand and a piece of cherry pie in the other. At long last, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman hits Netflix after a very limited theatrical release, anchoring the offerings from the streaming giant this week. Also on tap include a handful of Netflix Family Originals from the Dennis Quaid-starring Merry Happy Whatever and comedian Mike Birbiglia’s new standup special The New One.

Sunday, November 23

Shot Caller

Monday, November 25

Dirty John, Season 1

Tuesday, November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One*

Super Monsters Save Christmas*

True: Winter Wishes*

Wednesday, November 27

Broken*

The Irishman*

Thursday, November 28

Holiday Rush*

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That*

Merry Happy Whatever*

Mytho*

Friday, November 29

Atlantics*

Chip and Potato, Season Two*

I Lost My Body*

La Reina del Sur, Season Two

The Movies That Made Us*

Sugar Rush Christmas*

* Denotes Netflix Original. Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images