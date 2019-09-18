Streaming Apps Have Begun Sharing Details About the Disney+ Library’s Available Titles

Now just over a month from launch, the hype surrounding Disney+ is starting to get intense. Since the platform has been available as a trial in the Netherlands for just about a week, some online streaming tracking websites have gotten a handle on what they think will end up being the service’s launch day lineup. If you head to JustWatch, you’ll get a pretty good sense of what you’ll be able to watch when the fresh new streaming app from the House of Mouse launches.

Included in the opening day launch are Marvel Studios hits like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and all four Avengers movies amongst many other MCU hits. Also included is virtually the entire Star Wars library, including the eight Skywalker saga films and any animated spin-offs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then, of course, comes the mighty animated arm of the entire operation, which seems to include nearly every classic animated film Disney’s ever made from The Little Mermaid to Beauty and the Beast and beyond. This also includes the newer animated films like Incredibles 2 and Wreck-It Ralph. A substantial amount of live-action remakes seem to be soon available as well, including the Emma Watson-starring Beauty and the Best and Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book.

Also available on launch are iconic series like the legendary Gargoyles, which will apparently include all three seasons. When we spoke to Gargoyles alum Keith David earlier this month, he was anxious to get a hold of someone at Disney to bring the series back in some shape, way, or form.

“You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David told us. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor asks. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

Disney+ launches November 12th.

Have you signed up for Disney+ through one of its advanced offerings? What other streaming platforms do you subscribe to? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!