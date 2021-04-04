Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of April 4)

The first full week of April has arrived, and Netflix has a heavy week of original content planned. Even though there a few licensed films being added to the service throughout the week — What Lies Below on Sunday and The Stand-In on Saturday — virtually everything else hitting the streamer in the coming days is, by and large, something original to Netflix.

Anchoring the week is the superhero movie Thunder Force, featuring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as regular people that are accidentally given special abilities. The movie — written and directed by McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone — also features Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, and Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff as the primary antagonists.

Other things of note around these parts include The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You, another entry into the beloved animated Netflix Family franchise, and Netflix Anime's The Way of the Househusband.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week.