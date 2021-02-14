Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 14)

Another week into February is bringing forth a whole slew of Netflix Originals, from comedy features to docuseries and anime. The new releases on Netflix over the next seven days will be nearly entirely made up of content original to the service, with the lone exception of the Tuesday release of NBC's Good Girls Season Three.

Things get started Monday with The Crew, a new multi-cam sitcom featuring Kevin James as the crew leader for a NASCAR pit crew. Everything's going swimmingly until the stuff hits the fan when a new team owner steps into the fray. Tuesday brings forth a bizarre choose-your-own-adventure-style documentary featuring Bear Grylls as he tries to return loose safari animals to a sanctuary.

Then there are releases like the anime Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan or the Rosamund Pike-starring I Care A Lot, a movie about a con artist who builds a fortune by swindling elderly people out of their life savings. Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!