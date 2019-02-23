Here’s Where You Can Stream This Year’s Oscar Nominees

This weekend, the entire film industry will converge on Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater for the 91st Annual Academy Awards — the annual gala that recognizes the best of the best when it comes to film.

Since it’s 2019 and streaming platforms are all the rage, we here at ComicBook.com thought it’d be fitting if we put together a list of some of the most anticipated award winners and where you’re able to stream said movie if it’s available digitally.

Right out of the gates, we should note that the movies on this list all have one thing in common — they were nominated for one of the Academy’s “Big Five” awards. If a movie did not receive an award for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, or Best Screenplay (Adapted or Original), you will not find it on this list.

Since time’s running out for you to get your binge on before Sunday night, let’s keep it moving.

A Star Is Born

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing

Streaming on Fandango, Google Play, Vudu

At Eternity’s Gate

Nominated for Best Actor (Willem Dafoe)

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design

Streaming on Netflix

Black Panther

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube

BlacKkKlansman

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Spike Lee), Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver), Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Bohemian Rhapsody

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Rami Malek), Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Can You Forgive Me?

Nominated for Best Actress (Melissa McCarthy), Best Supporting Actor (Richard E. Grant), Best Adapted Screenplay

Streaming on Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Cold War

Nominated for Best Director (Pawel Pawlikowski), Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography

Streaming on Curzon Home Cinema

The Favourite

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design

Streaming on Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

First Reformed

Nominated for Best Original Screenplay

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Green Book

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Viggo Mortensen), Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Still in theaters

If Beale Street Could Talk

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Regina King), Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay

Not yet streaming

Roma

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio), Best Supporting Actress (Marina de Tavira), Best Director (Alfonso Cuaron), Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing

Streaming on Netflix

Vice

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Christian Bale), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Best Supporting Actress (Amy Adams), Best Director (Adam McKay), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup

Not yet streaming

The Wife

Nominated for Best Actress (Glenn Close)

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube

