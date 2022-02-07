Who Framed Roger Rabbit Super7 ReAction Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of many beloved and iconic films from the ’80s, but it doesn’t get a lot of love as far as merchandise is concerned. However, Super7 has delivered a little something for fans and collectors in the form of 3.75-inch ReAction figures. Indeed, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is joining the ReAction line with Roger Rabbit, Jessica Rabbit, Judge Doom, Smarty, and Stupid.

Each Who Framed Roger Rabbit ReAction figure includes a character specific accessory and comes packaged in a retro-style cardback. Pre-orders for the entire collection are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $17.99 each with a release date set for March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, die-hard fans might be disappointed that Who Framed Roger Rabbit didn’t get Super7’s premium Ultimates figure treatment, but they shouldn’t be surprised. As noted, the film was never big into collectibles, though we think that everyone can get behind the 4K Blu-ray that was released last year.

The synopsis for the film reads: “It’s 1947 Hollywood and Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) a down-on-his-luck detective, is hired to find proof that Marvin Acme, gag factory mogul and owner of Toontown, is playing hanky-panky with femme fatale Jessica Rabbit, wife of Maroon Cartoon superstar, Roger Rabbit. When Acme is found murdered, all fingers point to Roger, and the sinister, power-hungry Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) is on a mission to bring Roger to justice. Roger begs the Toon-hating Valiant to find the real evildoer and the plot thickens as Eddie uncovers scandal after scandal and realizes the very existence of Toontown is at stake!”