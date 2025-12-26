Wild Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Would Have Been The Weirdest MCU Casting of All (But We’re Sort of Into It)

It looks like another wild Avengers: Doomsday rumor is making the rounds on Twitter, this time surrounding an actor from an entirely different franchise, and a character we haven’t had gracing the big screen since all the way back in 2007, when Nicolas Cage attempted to bring him to life alongside Eva Longoria in a film directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Though a small screen appearance did happen in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the season 4 premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to MCU Film News and ApocHorseman on Twitter, Robert Pattinson was potentially being eyed for the role of Johnny Blaze, better known as Ghost Rider. This obviously never came to be, with Pattinson taking on the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves The Batman, but it is pretty cool to imagine what he could have brought to the role of Ghost Rider, and the character’s future within the current MCU.

Fans Seemed On Board With Pattinson as Johnny Blaze

Marvel Studios reportedly considered Robert Pattinson for Ghost Rider in the MCU.



However, it’s not going to be him.



(Source: @ApocHorseman) pic.twitter.com/vGwkXwWbFu — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) December 26, 2025

“I can definitely see this working well,” said one fan. Another added that not casting the Twilight star was a “missed opportunity.” The world has known for a while that Marvel Studios has some plans to introduce their new Ghost Rider in Avengers: Doomsday. Which makes sense, considering that the Russo Brothers are known to introduce new characters into the story in their ensemble films, like Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War or The Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And with the reports that came in last year about Kevin Feige having met with Pattinson about an undisclosed role, it seemed he was the most likely choice. But now it’s looking like that was simply a general meeting.

Another fan said that “the only right choice is Ryan Gosling,” and they might be on to something, as the actor’s name has been tangentially attached to the idea for some time now. During promotion for The Fall Guy, Gosling was asked about getting approval from Feige to play Ghost Rider. In response, he said, “This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, ‘I would like this,’ all the lights go off.” Elaborating, he added, “I would love to, it would be amazing.”

So while Ghost Rider definitely won’t be Pattinson, we very well could be looking at Gosling stepping into yet another major franchise. And that wouldn’t be the worst thing, considering how passionate he seems about the role.

Who would you like to see as Ghost Rider? Let us know in the comments. And then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying!