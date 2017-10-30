Will Poulter Dresses as Sid From ‘Toy Story’ for Halloween to Raise Anti-Bullying Awareness

Will Poulter is used to hearing comments that he strongly resembles the character Sid from Toy Story so when it came time to dress up for Halloween, The Maze Runner actor decided to capitalize on the resemblance and do it for a good cause.

Poulter took to Twitter to share his spot-on costume as the Disney/Pixar bully, but also shared a message bringing attention to Anti-Bullying Pro, a cause of the British Diana Award anti-bullying organization which Poulter serves as an ambassador for.

A post shared by Will Poulter (@willpoulter) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

“This Halloween I thought I should respond to the comparisons with Disney Pixars biggest bully next door and go as Sid from Toy Story!” Poulter wrote in a message that accompanied the photo. “In addition to having a laugh at y expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an abassador for! @antibullyingpro.”

Poulter’s message went on to explain that October is Bullying Prevention Month in the United States while the UK’s anti-bullying week is coming up and wanted to spread the world in support “to make school a safer and happier place for young people.”

The actor couldn’t have chosen a better costume for his message as, for much of Disney’s computer-animated classic Toy Story, neighborhood bully Sid’s terrorizing and torturing of toys was the driving force behind many of the challenges faced by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the others. Of course, Poulter’s uncanny resemblance to the animated character as well as his perfect replication of the character’s skull t-shirt and props completed the look ensuring that he not only rocked Halloween, but did a little good in the process.