‘Aladdin’ Star Will Smith Confirms Genie Will Be Blue

On Wednesday morning, Disney unveiled the first look at Will Smith‘s Genie from the live-action Aladdin movie and, to the surprise of no one, it has garnered plenty of criticism online. Rather than the classic, magical look of the character from the original animated film, Smith’s iteration appears much more human. However, don’t get fooled by this photo, as Genie won’t look that way for the entire movie.

After the photo debuted online, via the new Entertainment Weekly cover, Smith took to Instagram to confirm that Genie would indeed be blue in the actual film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BAM!! First look at the Genie, Princess Jasmine, and Aladdin,” Smith wrote in the post. “Check me rockin’ the Top Knot Ponytail Vibes in Entertainment Weekly (and yes, I’m gonna be BLUE!)”

So, if he’s going to be blue, what’s with the photo?

According to Smith, this is a sort of “human form” that Genie will take on when walking around Agrabah. In a reply to a comment on that same Instagram post, Smith confirmed that the character would only take this form on occasion, and is going to be CGI for the majority of the film.

“I’m gonna be BLUE,” he reiterated. “This is how the Genie is in Human/Disguise form. My character will be CGI for most of the movie.”

And here’s Will Smith with more info on his genie character’s look pic.twitter.com/obNPeMoBYO — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 19, 2018

In EW’s cover story, it is mentioned that the CGI blue version of Genie isn’t shown in the photos because the effects aren’t finished yet. This version of the Genie is likely the one that all of the other characters in the movie except for Aladdin will see.

What do you think of Will Smith’s Genie? Are you holding out to see the character in his final blue form? Let us know in the comments!

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.