Will Smith’s Gemini Man Second Trailer Released

Will Smith is storming theaters once more with Gemini Man, and now the studio has just released an official second trailer. The Ang Lee-directed film puts Smith in the role of an elite assassin named Henry Brogan, but a routine mission turns into something altogether different after he is hunted down by another assassin, an assassin who ends up being a younger version of himself…literally. Now Smith has to get to the bottom of what happened and somehow not kill the guy trying to kill him, and as you can see in the new trailer, it’s going to be difficult to make that happen when motorcycles are being thrown at you.

It seems his bosses love what Brogan can do, but didn’t want some of the nagging things like pain and a conscience to go with it, so they took some of Brogan’s blood and created a version of him without those things. It worked, but Brogan is hoping there’s still a way to get through to him, especially since if the company can make one of these successfully, pandora’s box would be open and you know someone is bound to make an army of them.

That’s a scary thought, but Brogan is hoping he can stop that from happening. It’s not going to be easy, but man is it going to be entertaining to watch.

You can check out the full trailer for Gemini Man in the video above, and the official description for the film can be found below.

“Who will save you from yourself? From visionary director Ang Lee, watch the official trailer for Gemini Man, starring Will Smith. In theatres October 11.



Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.”

Gemini Man hits theaters on October 11th.

