Disney Finally Bringing Willow to 4K For the Very First Time

George Lucas and Ron Howard’s iconic fantasy is getting a major upgrade this winter. Willow, the 1988 classic starring Val Kilmer, is finally moving into the world of 4K with a brand new, 4K Ultra HD version that will be getting both a physical and digital release. Disney announced this week that not only is Willow getting the full 4K treatment, but that the release is actually less than a month away.

Willow will be making its 4K debut on December 10th of this year. There will be a digital version of the 4K released on that day, alongside a physical version that is being released in a collectible Steelbook.

At this time, unfortunately, there haven’t been any special features announced for the Willow 4K. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the disc or digital versions will be without special features entirely, or if they simply weren’t part of the initial announcement.

When preorders for the Willow 4K Steelbook go live, you can grab yours right here.

Disney’s synopsis for Willow reads, “From legendary filmmakers George Lucas and Ron Howard comes Willow, a timeless fantasy tale where heroes come in all sizes. When Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) finds an abandoned baby girl, he learns she is destined to end the reign of wicked Queen Bavmorda. Willow teams up with a rogue swordsman (Val Kilmer) to protect the child against the darkness. It’s the ultimate story of good versus evil — with magic and danger.”

Getting Willow on 4K after all these years is definitely exciting news for fantasy fans, but it does feel a little bittersweet at the same time. Disney and Lucasfilm seemed to be very high on the idea of Willow a couple of years ago, launching an entire sequel series on Disney+.

After airing in 2022, however, the series was abruptly cancelled by the streamer. Not long after that, Disney+ removed the already-released first season of the Willow series from its lineup, making it impossible for anyone to go back and watch. While the Willow movie is getting a 4K upgrade, the follow-up show isn’t available to purchase or stream anywhere.

There has been no word as to whether the Willow show will be given any kind of accessibility in the future, either in a return to a streaming service like Disney+ or if it’ll be made available to purchase in some capacity.