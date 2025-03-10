Dark Domain Shared Horror Universe Kicks Off With Mickey Mouse Battling Winnie-the-Pooh

Play video

It appears one shared horror universe of beloved childhood characters just isn’t enough. The Twisted Childhood Universe has been going strong since the debut of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, and has certainly found the most success out of the recent wave of public domain horror remakes. Untouchables Entertainment is now looking to get in on the action, this time jumping straight ahead to a massive IP crossover. The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-vs-Winnie is exactly what it sounds like: a horror movie that pits Mickey Mouse against Winnie-the-Pooh. Glenn Douglas Packard’s low-budget horror movie is launching the Dark Domain, which would easily see more characters and films in the future. On Monday, the first teaser trailer for the film was released, and you can check it out at the top of the page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be clear, this is completely disconnected from anything related to Blood and Honey or the Poohniverse/Twisted Childhood Universe movies. Mickey-vs-Winnie is the start of an entirely new thing, from different creators and a different production company.

“I love that we can take these iconic childhood characters from A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) and the 1928 Steamboat Willie version of Mickey and create a whole new wicked universe,” Packard said in a statement. “Our film is like the Upside Down World, with these public domain icons getting into a horror smackdown akin to Freddy vs. Jason.”

While Dark Domain doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, the film has finished post-production and is expected to premiere sometime this year. Whether or not the movie heads to theaters or gets an on-demand rollout remains to be seen.

You can check out the synopsis for The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-vs-Winnie below.

“A century ago, two convicts disappeared into Hell Forest, a place feared for its dark legends and whispers of a malevolent curse. Their mysterious vanishing marked the beginning of tales about a sinister force lurking within the forest, feeding on those who dared to enter.

“In the present day, a group of childhood friends, each haunted by their own unresolved traumas and fears, feels an inexplicable pull to return to the reform school they once attended. Nestled in the center of the forest’s dark heart, the abandoned hell-camp stands as a decaying monument to their lost innocence. Its walls echoing with secrets and forgotten horrors. Each of them is drawn by a force they cannot understand, as if the forest itself is calling them to confront the darkness of their anxieties, regrets, and unhealed wounds. The forest takes shape in the grotesque forms of twisted versions of two beloved childhood figures: Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie. These monstrous entities, born from the darkest corners of the group’s psyche, embody their worst fears and regrets—Dark Mickey, a sinister manipulator and bloodthirsty force of chaos, and Dark Winnie, a feral predator who thrives on destruction.

“As the two clash in a violent, unrelenting battle, their fight becomes more than just a physical confrontation. These twisted incarnations, born from the group’s own inner demons, force them to face not only the nightmarish creatures but also the darkness within themselves.”