New Trailer for Long-Awaited Reboot of Fan-Favorite Horror Movie Finally Released

The official trailer for the Witchboard remake starring Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home) and Stranger Things alum Jamie Campbell Bower has been released. Directed and co-written by Chuck Russell (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask), the supernatural horror mystery breathes new life into the ’80s horror classic in a tale set in present-day New Orleans. Iseman and Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building) play a couple who are drawn into a “deadly spiral of possession, temptation, and occult terror” after a “cursed artifact unleashes a vengeful witch,” per the synopsis. Witchboard will be released in theaters on August 15th, 2025.

With a story inspired by the 1986 original film created by filmmaker Kevin Tenney, Witchboard also stars Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat, Between Two Worlds), Charlie Tahan (Ozark, A Complete Unknown), and Antonia Desplat (Shantaram, The Phoenician Scheme). The screenplay was co-written by Greg McKay, who produced the 2009 horror action comedy Night of the Demons.

The official Witchboard poster was also released, featuring Bower and Iseman on the cover with the tagline, “Dare to play.” You can check it out below.

When Bower, best known to genre fans for his breakout role playing the villain Vecna in Season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, was cast in the Witchboard remake, Russell praised the English actor’s versatility. “There is a tradition in cinema of great English actors that have the charisma we associate with stardom as well as the acting chops to truly be a chameleon, playing a variety of character types,” Russell shared in a statement. “Jamie Campbell Bower is that kind of actor and his time is now.”

The filmmaker added that his vision for the new Witchboard movie included going “beyond the original IP with a deeper storyline, high-intensity scares, and imaginative visuals.”

Tenney’s 1986 Witchboard served as the filmmaker’s directorial debut. The cult classic starred Tawny Kitaen, Stephen Nichols, Todd Allen, and J.P. Luebsen as the film’s paranormal antagonist Carlos Malfeitor. Two unrelated sequels followed the original horror film, Witchboard 2: The Devil’s Doorway (1993) and Witchboard III: The Possession (1995). Tenney returned as writer and director on part two and was a co-writer alongside Jon Ezrine on the third installment, which was directed by Peter Svatek.

The original Witchboard movie is available to watch on various streamers, including Prime Video, AMC+, Tubi, Pluto TV, and PLEX. Witchboard 2 is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.