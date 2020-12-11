Wolfwalkers Fans Are Delighted About Oscar Nomination
The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards were revealed early Monday morning, and fans of the Apple TV+ film Wolfwalkers have quite a lot to celebrate. The acclaimed Irish animation has been winning over viewers left and right over the last several months and many expected it to be in the conversation for awards. Fortunately, Monday's nomination news makes thins official, and Wolfwalkers will be competing for an Oscar ahead of the ceremony in April.
Wolfwalkers will be facing some stiff competition in the Best Animated Feature race, as it goes up against two films from the most acclaimed animation studio out there: Pixar. This year, Pixar Animation Studios has both Onward and Soul up for the Best Animated Feature award, with the latter expected to win the race fairly comfortably.
Still, despite the competition, fans of Wolfwalkers were ecstatic to see the film get this kind of awards love. People instantly took to Twitter to share their joy over the historic nomination for Apple.
You can take a look at some of the reactions below!
