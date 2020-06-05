Wonder Woman 1984 Would Have Opened in Theaters Today

Wonder Woman 1984 was scheduled to open in theaters June 5 before studio Warner Bros. in March delayed the superhero sequel to August 14 amid theater closures caused by the coronavirus crisis. Once set for release on December 13, 2019, the Patty Jenkins-directed WW 84 was moved up to November 1 before being shifted again to a prime summer slot of June 5, 2020, which star Gal Gadot called its "rightful home." The tentpole was pushed back another ten weeks to its currently held mid-August date and will release as scheduled if The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan is able to release Tenet, also a Warner Bros. picture, into theaters on its planned July 17 opening date.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich previously denied rumors the studio was considering releasing WW 84 straight to digital, saying in a statement, "When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

According to a May report from Deadline, theater owners expect WW 84 to be delayed until December unless 80% of the world's theaters have re-opened in time for Tenet. The twisty thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson would then move into the spot held by Wonder Woman, which reunites Gadot's Diana Prince and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor towards the end of the Cold War just as two new enemies, played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, emerge.