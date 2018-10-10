‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Final Trailer Released

With just over a month until the movie hits theaters, Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled the final international trailer for the highly-anticipated Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Like the trailer that was released last month, this footage aims to show off the actual plot of Ralph Breaks the Internet. In the film, Ralph and Vanellope leave the arcade via the new Wifi port, and make their way to the vast expanse of the World Wide Web. Of course, once they get there, they find themselves completely out of their element, and in a whole new world.

This trailer also features the online game Slaughter Race, and one of it’s most popular racers, Shank, voiced by Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. As Vanellope explores this version of the world, she realizes there might be more to life than the arcade, but Ralph doesn’t exactly feel the same way.

Joining John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, and Gal Gadot in the cast is a slew of talented performers, including Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Ali Wong, Timothy Simons, Glozell Green, and Hamish Blake.

Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game. Their quest takes them to the vast world of the internet, a world Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces – so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to arrive in theaters on November 21.