Gal Gadot Shares Special Look at Her Character in ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’

Gal Gadot is racing her way into the world of animation later this month, as she takes on the role of Shank in Disney’s upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

To get fans excited about the new movie, and share a few more details about her character, Gadot posted a sneak peek of Shank one her Instagram account. The video contains some new footage from the movie, as well as a couple of behind the scenes looks at Gadot in the sound booth.

“Shank you so much for that introduction Vanellope,” Gadot wrote in the post. “So excited for you all to Meet Shank when Ralph Breaks the Internet comes to theaters on November 21st.”

Gadot’s participation in Ralph Breaks the Internet was first announced by Disney back in August, when Shank made her debut in one of the film’s trailers. In that press release, Gadot explained what it was about the character that drew her to the role.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her,” she said. “But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.”

“There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice,” writer/director Phil Johnston shared in a statement. “If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids—and a lot of adults I know—aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

In the movie, Shank will exist on the Internet, as a part of a violent online game called Slaughter Race. Vanellope crosses paths with Shank in the game, and falls in love with a fast-paced lifestyle that she never knew before.

“She is the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race,” said director Rich Moore. “Shank’s lived a lot, she’s seen a lot, yet she’s got nothing but kindness in her heart — that’s the duality of that character.”

Are you excited to see Gal Gadot‘s new character in action? Let us know in the comments!

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to hit theaters on November 21st.