‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’: Sonic Explains Wi-Fi

Ralph isn’t very familiar with this whole internet thing, but luckily for him Sonic the Hedgehog is around to break it down for him.

A new trailer has popped up for Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, and in the new footage Ralph is introduced to the concept of Wi-Fi, though the way he pronounces it is Wi-Fee. Sonic (of SEGA fame) happens to be next to him, along with Chun-Li (Street Fighter), Dr. Robotnik (Sonic), and several other notable names of the game world, and tell him “it’s actually pronounced Wi-Fi Ralph, and WiFi is the internet”

Ah, Sonic, so knowledgeable and yet hits one tiny thing and loses all his rings. Maybe get that problem figured out before you go around offering all this advice on the internet. Just saying.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

As you can see, the movie is set to feature a number of favorite pop culture characters, including the ever so popular Disney Princesses. As you’ve probably seen by now, Vanellope ends up running into a room full of characters like Jasmine, Mulan, Cinderella, and more, and Vanellope inspires them to change up their looks a bit.

“Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, and features Ralph (John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Shank (Gal Gadot), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch). The film will also feature new characters, including Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), as well as a variety of Disney Princesses including Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristen Bell (Anna), Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and more.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21st.