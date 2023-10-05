Wrong Turn Reboot Director Weighs in on More Sequels (Exclusive)

Mike P. Nelson won't say just yet whether we'll get the other two planned installments in his Wrong Turn trilogy.

Mike P. Nelson, who directed the recent revival of the Wrong Turn horror franchise, would love to continue the story. Originally planned as a trilogy, it sounds like development on the second installment is at a standstill, with Nelson unable to say much more than that he would love to do it. Writer Alan B. McElroy, who wrote the film for Nelson to direct, would remain involved in any future installments that involved Nelson, who said he was happy to work with McElroy and Constantin Films, who produced the movie (you might also know them from the Roger Corman Fantastic Four and the Resident Evil franchise).

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Shudder's V/H/S/85, Nelson expressed the importance of subverting expectations around the franchise, which launched in 2003 and had five installments (and an aborted, two-movie reboot) before ending in 2014. Nelson's 2021 reboot was not tied to either version of the old continuity, but did bring back McElroy, who had not written a Wrong Turn movie since the original.

"We are doing what we can, and I'll leave it at that," Nelson told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "We would love to be able to continue this and again, with each movie going forward, keep that subversion happening because I feel like that's what this next round is. I would love to keep going on that journey with Alan and Constantin. So we'll see. Fingers crossed. Let's just put it this way, we have ideas and they're a lot of fun."

The Wrong Turn movies center on a group of deformed cannibals who hunt people throughout the countryside of West Virginia via the use of elaborate traps and weaponry. The 2021 revival updated the concept from hill-dwelling rednecks to religious extremists, with a cult killing those who intruded on their sovereign land and disrupted its self-sufficient little community. Either way, the concept remains more or less the same: ordinary people who find themselves being stalked and murdered by an unwelcoming group of people who live in their own little bubble in the middle of nowhere.

V/H/S/85 is described, "An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten '80s."

Filmmakers who have contributed to this latest installment include Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange, The Black Phone), David Bruckner (The Ritual, Hellraiser – 2022), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, The Purge TV series), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn – 2021).

V/H/S/85 drops on Shudder on October 6.