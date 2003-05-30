Wrong Turn Reboot Gets First Trailer

Saban Films has released the first trailer for the Wrong Turn reboot film as well as revealed that the film will premiere in theaters for one night only on January 26, 2021, according to Bloody Disgusting. The film is a reimagining of the Wrong Turn franchise and rights to the film were recently acquired by Saban Films in November with Saban's Bill Bromiley confirming the news saying at the time "We love the team at Constantin Film and Mister Smith, and have always admired their work and taste. Tides is a sci-fi epic that we know our audiences will love, and Wrong Turn is a much-anticipated reboot that will not disappoint."

Written by Alan B. McElroy, who wrote the 2003 original, and directed by Mike P. Nelson, Wrong Turn will follow a group of friends from New York that travel to the Appalachian Trail for a hike where they find will find "The Foundation", a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years, a group that doesn't take well to strangers. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video above.

The film stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The film will also star Charlotte Vega, Daisy Head, Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, Adain Bradley, Jeremy Ambler, Cory Scott Allen, Gary Ray Stearns, Rhyan Elizabeth Hanavan, Vardaan Arora, Mark Mench, Joshua Stephen Campbell, Jennie Malone, Brian James Fitzpatrick, and Mark Angel.

In the original 2003 Wrong Turn, a group of friends on a road trip through West Virginia diverted from their planned course due to a chemical spill, a diversion that leads them to fall victim to a clan of mutated and cannibalistic killers who pick them off one by one. The film spawned five films, including two sequels, two prequels, and a standalone installment with the most recent film in the franchise, Wrong Turn 6: Bloodlines, released in 2014.

Wrong Turn is set to open in theaters for one night only on January 26, 2021. Tickets for the event will be available at Fathom Events and movie theater box offices beginning January 8th.

Will you be checking out the Wrong Turn reboot? Which Wrong Turn film is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!