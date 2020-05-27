X-Men: Days of Future Past Writer Confirms Rogue Was Left in Scene That Fans Still Haven't Noticed

✖

Anna Paquin's Rogue has a small appearance in a scene of X-Men: Days of Future Past that most fans didn't notice. According to writer Simon Kinberg, it wasn't even intentional. Kinberg rewatched the movie during a live event with IGN. He noted that a reflection reveals Rogue in the final battle of the film, a moment he can't recall anyone else ever pointing out. "Look for Rogue in the mirror of one of those pillars [during the final battle]," he says. "You can see her in a very quick shot. We didn't notice it for ages and haven't seen anyone mention it online."

Rogue presence, or lack thereof, was a contentious topic at the time of X-Men: Days of Future Past's release. In the theatrical cut, she appears in the epilogue scene, where Wolverine wakes up in a new future timeline, but nowhere else in the movie. Later, it came to light that Paquin shot an action sequence involving Rogue, where Iceman (Shawn Ashmore), and Magneto (Ian McKellen) break here out of a Sentinel camp. The scene appears in the "Rogue Cut" of X-Men: Days of Future Past, released on home media. In 2019, Paquin revealed she hadn't seen either version of the movie. "Truthfully, I haven't actually seen either," Paquin said. "Hey, everyone with newborn twins who sits down and watches films for their own pleasure, raise their hand. Not me."

That said, Paquin wouldn't mind coming back as Rogue, if the story was right. "If there was a way that it made sense for my character to be in the world, of course," Paquin said. "I feel like that's my film family, because I've been making those movies since I was 16. But there's been so many spinoffs and reboots and TV shows, so I'm not sure where Rogue or the other original characters fit into the current plotlines, so it's probably not going to happen."

