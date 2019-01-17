X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Less Than Perfect Dunk Shot

If there’s one thing we know to be true about the Internet, it’s that Hugh Jackman is a delightful person to follow on social media.

The actor best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films is always sharing fun posts on Twitter, but he had a very important message for everyone last week: RECYCLE!

“Dunk shot needs work. #Recycle @laughingmanco #MakeEveryCupCount #AllBeHappy,” Jackman tweeted.

As you can see, he didn’t make the shot on his first attempt, but his enthusiasm for the cause is all that matters. Jackman tagged Laughing Man Coffee Company in the post, which is a foundation that was founded by him and former prosecutor David Steingard. Together, “they share the vision that business can be a vehicle for positive change.”

The Laughing Man Foundation supports coffee farming communities by “investing in programs that the the way for health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families.” The foundation has housing improvement initiatives, college scholarships, and they’re currently partnering with Fair Trade US.

They have two coffee shop locations in New York City, and their website sells merchandise as well as gift cards, and the option to cater events. You can learn more about Laughing Man Coffee Company here.

In addition to his own foundation, the actor recently shared information to his Twitter account about Maddie’s Vision, an organization “established to help adolescents and young adults suffering from Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes.”

I’ve recently learned about an organization that does amazing work for young patients affected by Bone Marrow Failure. If you’re interested in learning more please go to: @MaddiesVision. #fightlikemaddie — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 11, 2019

In addition to making the world a better place, Jackman has plenty of projects in the works, including an upcoming tour. In 2019, you can catch him lending his voice to Missing Link, a new animated feature from the director of ParaNorman.

Jackman is also working on an Enzo Ferrari biopic from Michael Mann and is rumored to be a part of the upcoming film adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.

Meanwhile, fans are still pushing for him to come out of retirement to play Wolverine again, preferably opposite Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool. Jackman claims it won’t happen, but Reynolds has been pretty persistent.

Jackman was most recently seen in The Front Runner, which will be available for home viewing next month.