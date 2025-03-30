These Are The X-Men Characters The MCU Needs Right From the Start

After years of anticipation following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, we’re starting to see the X-Men universe collide with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Teases like Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) mutant revelation in Ms. Marvel, Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) mutant heritage in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Beast’s (Kelsey Grammer) cameo in The Marvels’ post-credits scene have all planted seeds for a more significant mutant presence. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine canonized dozens of classic X-Men characters, and even if the movie is set away from the Sacred Timeline, Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Logan will most definitely return to the MCU. Marvel Studios has even begun casting for their X-Men feature film, reportedly eyeing Harris Dickinson as Cyclops, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, and Julia Butters as Kitty Pryde, with the film potentially arriving in July 2027 after Avengers: Secret Wars. Meanwhile, it’s looking like the older generation of X-Men actors will be getting their final run in Avengers: Doomsday.

The X-Men have been Marvel’s premier superhero team for decades, with their stories exploring prejudice, discrimination, and identity through the lens of mutant struggles. As the MCU builds its mutant foundation, certain cornerstone characters are essential for establishing the rich themes and dynamics that have made the X-Men so enduring in comics. Here’s our pick for the seven X-Men characters the MCU absolutely needs right from the start:

Professor X (Charles Xavier)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Professor Charles Xavier stands as the ideological founder and guiding force behind the X-Men since their debut in 1963. Xavier established his School for Gifted Youngsters as both a sanctuary and training facility, using his unparalleled telepathic abilities to locate and recruit young mutants worldwide. His dream of peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants forms the central philosophical foundation upon which six decades of X-Men stories have been built.

Xavier’s significance in comics stems from his complex moral positioning. Despite championing noble ideals, his actions frequently raise ethical questions about paternalism, manipulation, and the boundaries of mental privacy. Professor X preaches integration while segregating mutant students, advocates peace while commanding a paramilitary team, and champions transparency while harboring numerous secrets. These complexities have made him one of comics’ most nuanced mentor figures and the philosophical cornerstone of mutant identity in Marvel’s universe. As such, he must be part of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline right from the start.

Cyclops (Scott Summers)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scott Summers represents the burden of leadership and the evolution of the mutant cause across generations. Introduced in X-Men #1 as Xavier’s first student, Cyclops transformed from an insecure teenager into the X-Men’s definitive field leader and eventually a revolutionary figure for mutant rights. Cyclops’ tactical brilliance, unwavering dedication, and increasingly complex moral positioning provide one of comics’ most compelling character arcs, showing how youthful idealism hardens into adult pragmatism.

Cyclops’ significance in comics stems from his complete character journey. His evolution from Xavier’s perfect soldier to an independent leader who makes morally ambiguous choices mirrors the X-Men narrative’s maturation. During key storylines like “Schism” and “Avengers vs. X-Men,” Cyclops broke from Xavier’s approach, establishing more proactive measures for mutant protection. This culminated in the revolutionary Krakoa era, where he helped establish a sovereign mutant nation. With Marvel Studios reportedly eyeing Dickinson for the role, Cyclops must be properly established in the MCU to serve as the tactical backbone of the team.

Storm (Ororo Munroe)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ororo Munroe broke barriers upon her introduction in Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975) as mainstream comics’ first major Black female superhero. Born to an American photojournalist and Kenyan princess, Storm possesses the ability to manipulate weather patterns at will, controlling everything from gentle breezes to devastating hurricanes. Her background includes being worshipped as a weather goddess in Kenya and surviving as a child thief in Cairo before Xavier recruited her.

Storm’s unique leadership approach and cultural perspective helped her become a fan-favorite X-Men character. She has led the team multiple times, demonstrating natural authority based on inner strength rather than tactical calculation or telepathic influence. Her leadership during the Morlocks storyline, her time as queen of Wakanda through marriage to Black Panther, and her role during mutant crises like the Decimation showcase her diplomatic sophistication and warrior spirit. She represents the global scope of the mutant experience, bringing perspectives shaped by African heritage and experiences across multiple cultures. The MCU has already established Wakanda through the Black Panther films, creating a natural connection point for Storm’s introduction in the main timeline. Plus, the character has starred in What If…?, allowing Storm to use the multiverse as a bridge to the Scared Timeline.

Magneto (Erik Lehnsherr)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Erik Lehnsherr has been the necessary counterpoint to Xavier’s integrationist dream since his introduction in X-Men #1. Shaped by his experiences surviving the Holocaust, Magneto approaches mutant rights from the position that separation or dominance are the only paths to ensure mutant survival. Unlike typical villains, Magneto’s motivations arise from witnessing humanity’s capacity for genocide firsthand.

Throughout decades of stories, Magneto has oscillated between antagonist, antihero, and reluctant ally — even joining the X-Men during certain periods and co-founding the mutant nation of Krakoa. His philosophical position that mutants represent the next stage of human evolution and deserve to inherit the Earth creates narrative tension that transcends simple good-versus-evil dynamics. He embodies the reasonable response to unreasonable persecution, forcing both characters and readers to confront uncomfortable questions about whether Xavier’s dream is naive, whether peaceful coexistence is possible, and what actions are justified when fighting extinction.

Beast (Hank McCoy)

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Hank McCoy has undergone one of the most dramatic evolutions among the original X-Men introduced in 1963. Initially possessing enhanced agility and strength with only slightly enlarged hands and feet, his self-experimentation later resulted in his iconic blue-furred, animalistic appearance. This transformation from a human-passing intellectual to a visibly mutated scientist creates perfect metaphorical territory for exploring identity and acceptance.

Beast’s significance in comics comes from his position as the X-Men’s scientific genius and his increasingly complex ethical journey. Initially the team’s conscience and voice of reason, later stories showed his willingness to cross moral boundaries in pursuit of mutant advancement, particularly during storylines involving time travel, genetic manipulation, and mutant resurrection protocols. His scientific breakthroughs have repeatedly both saved and endangered mutantkind, demonstrating the double-edged nature of progress. His struggle to reconcile his human mind with his increasingly animalistic appearance perfectly captures the identity conflicts at the heart of mutant narratives. Beast has already made his MCU debut with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role in The Marvels post-credits scene, examining Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after she crossed into his universe, and will next appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Nightcrawler (Kurt Wagner)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Kurt Wagner represents both the visual distinctiveness of mutants and their capacity for compassion despite societal rejection. Introduced in Giant-Size X-Men #1, Nightcrawler’s mutation gives him blue skin, yellow eyes, pointed ears, a prehensile tail, and the ability to teleport through a dimension of sulfurous brimstone. Despite an appearance that triggers immediate fear, he maintains an optimistic perspective rooted in his circus background and devout Catholic faith.

Unlike mutants who can “pass” as humans, Kurt’s visible differences make him an instant target for prejudice. His response to this — maintaining faith, humor, and compassion rather than bitterness — creates a powerful counterpoint to characters who respond with anger. His background in a German circus reflects the global nature of mutation, while his teleportation powers create distinctive action sequences combining acrobatic grace with spatial displacement. His unfailing optimism despite experiencing the worst of humanity’s intolerance demonstrates the resilience at the core of the mutant experience. Alan Cumming will reprise his Nightcrawler role in Avengers: Doomsday, hopefully passing the torch to a new actor who will play the MCU version.

Kitty Pryde

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Kitty Pryde serves as both the audience’s entry point into the X-Men world and a character who embodies the team’s evolution over time. Introduced as a 13-year-old in Uncanny X-Men #129, Kitty’s phasing ability provides both practical utility and metaphorical resonance as someone who transcends conventional barriers. Her journey from frightened teenager to confident leader demonstrates the full character development potential within X-Men storytelling.

In addition to her powers, Kitty brings computer expertise, intelligence, and determination to the X-Men. Her Jewish identity has been meaningfully explored in storylines confronting historical prejudices, creating explicit connections between mutant discrimination and real-world bigotry. She has led multiple X-Men teams, trained the next generation as a teacher, and even served as Guardian of the Galaxy alongside Star-Lord. Her evolution from student to teacher demonstrates the cyclical nature of the X-Men mission, with each generation faced with new challenges to mutant acceptance. With Butters reportedly cast in the role for the upcoming MCU X-Men film, Kitty represents Marvel Studios’ commitment to bringing younger mutant perspectives into their cinematic universe.

What other X-Men character do you think the MCU should introduce right from the start?