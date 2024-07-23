Deadpool & Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds Gets His Own Comic Book

Ryan Reynolds is a veteran at playing comic book characters on the big screen, but he’ll now be the focus of a comic book biography. Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters this week, and its big red carpet premiere took place last night. The Marvel movie reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the Merc With a Mouth and Logan, respectively, though Reynolds has played other comic book characters like Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern and Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity. Reynolds’ life story will be the focus of a comic book series that’s releasing the same week as Deadpool & Wolverine.

TidalWave Comics announced Ryan Reynolds is featured in the next edition of its “Orbit” comic series, which celebrates influential figures who make a global impact. Orbit: Ryan Reynolds is a 22-page comic written by Mark Poulton and Michael Frizell and illustrated by Dexter Weeks and Pablo Martinena, with special covers by Pablo Martinena.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “Our success shows that the audience for sequential storytelling is broader than many thought. These readers want more than just superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we aim to offer balanced, well-researched insights into their favorite celebrities.”

What is Ryan Reynolds’ biography comic book about?

Ryan Reynolds stars in a biography comic book from TidalWave Comics

The TidalWave description of Orbit: Ryan Reynolds reads, “Ryan Reynolds, from his charming Canadian roots to his sizzling Hollywood presence, is like fine wine, improving with each role. Crowned People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive and winning hearts as the hilarious Deadpool, Reynolds is a rising star. He effortlessly transitions from romantic comedies to action-packed blockbusters, embodying our favorite heroes. This comic book biography traces his journey from Canada to Hollywood’s glitz and glam. It’s an epic tale, so grab your popcorn and get ready for a thrilling ride through Ryan Reynolds’ whirlwind world. This updated edition will have fans swooning everywhere!”

Marvel issues spoiler warning for Deadpool & Wolverine

The first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine are already making their way online, so Marvel Studios is getting out in front of possible spoilers by warning fans to stay vigilant and see the movie early if possible.

“See the movie first before it gets spoiled,” Marvel Studios warns in a teaser trailer below, followed by an advisory urging fans to get advance tickets before they’re gone. (Deadpool & Wolverine preview showings will begin Thursday, July 25th, with the first full-day screenings starting Friday, July 26th.)

“The honest truth is we’re hiding a lot, which is why we’re showing this amount of footage,” Reynolds said while presenting a semi-spoilery 35-minute sneak peek during a recent Berlin-based fan event. “There’s kind of an impossible amount of surprises that, in a couple of weeks, we’re so excited to unleash.”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Ryan Reynolds action figure cover for Orbit: Ryan Reynolds

Cover B for Orbit: Ryan Reynolds

First look at Orbit: Ryan Reynolds

First look at Orbit: Ryan Reynolds

First look at Orbit: Ryan Reynolds

First look at Orbit: Ryan Reynolds

