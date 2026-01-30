A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Wild Plan For 15 Seasons of Dunk & Egg Across Several Decades Revealed

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could run for longer than any other Game of Thrones series – and more than most TV shows in general, for that matter – if creator Ira Parker gets his way. The prequel is the second spinoff in HBO’s Westeros franchise, following on from House of the Dragon, and the network has plans for more. Several other Game of Thrones shows are in development, including prequels and even some mysterious sequels.

We also know for sure that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will happen, as it’s currently in production and has been confirmed for a 2027 release on HBO and HBO Max. A third season is also hoped for, though not yet official. That would take it to the end of George R.R. Martin’s published Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas: The Hedge Knight (Season 1), The Sworn Sword (Season 2), and The Mystery Knight (Season 3). But what about going beyond that? Parker was asked about the adaptation plan for Esquire, and revealed his bold vision:

“I hope George keeps writing these. The truth is—and I’ve pitched this to HBO with a couple very polite eye rolls—I want to do four or five now with Egg as a kid. Then, I want to come back in ten years and do four or five more seasons… And with real Dexter [Ansell] and real Peter, just the age that they are at that point. Then, we’ll come back ten years after that and do well, Egg the adult. So, it would be over the course of their lifetime. And mine too.”

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Plan Is Great – But Probably Won’t Happen

The idea for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to go this route – as Esquire notes, it’d be very Richard Linklater-esque – is certainly ambitious. In truth, it’s probably too ambitious, with even Parker himself saying, “I’m not sure anyone’s going to let me go for that.” And yet, it’s understandable and commendable that he’s thinking of doing it because, setting aside the practicalities, it would be a great way of adapting these characters to the screen.

Martin has only written three Dunk and Egg stories so far, but he’s previously said he hopes to write as many as 12, which would chart their entire lives. We know some of the key beats from history that’s been revealed either in Game of Thrones, the A Song of Ice and Fire books, or supplementary materials, but there’s plenty it could flesh out and expand upon for TV, while some of those stories would simply be great play out. It also highlights a potential problem for the TV show, which is that if it were to run only three seasons, then the characters wouldn’t get a proper ending.

Logistically, though, it’s much harder to pull off. The show will have to be a real success to run for four or five initial seasons anyway, though that’s certainly plausible. But then being able to bring the two stars back for two more runs, across the next 30 years or so, is a much more daunting task. So much can change in that time, from the status of their careers to the TV landscape, which feels impossible to predict, but this would be pulling off a near-unprecedented feat on TV, especially for a major franchise. It would be quite incredible to see it happen, but even Parker knows it’s the longest of long shots. But given where Dunk and Egg end up, they’re used to overcoming the odds.

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release Sundays at 10pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

