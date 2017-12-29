Young Dumbledore Shines in New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Photo

Harry Potter fans have long known that Albus Dumbledore was wise, but has anyone ever mentioned just how damn suave this guy is??

In the newest photo from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which was released by USA Today, Jude Law turns the Dumbledore charm up to ten.

For those who don’t know, Law was cast as the young version of Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel of sorts to the Harry Potter franchise. The films take place roughly 70-80 years before the event of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, highlighting one of the most important time periods in magic history. Dumbledore was a professor at Hogwarts at the time, but he got himself tangled up with the evil wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who he would one day defeat to snatch the Elder Wand.

The new photo seems to be highlighting Dumbledore’s work at Hogwarts before a lot of the mayhem actually began. His surroundings resemble one of the castle’s many classrooms, though the scenery likely changed long before Harry Potter was enrolled in the school.

Both characters in the image are looking at someone, or something, that’s standing beside the camera. This could be New Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who has come in search of help fighting off the evils of Grindelwald. Or, perhaps, one of Scamander’s fantastic beasts is just on the loose, and Dumbledore is taking a moment to admire it.

Regardless of that’s off-screen in this shot, one thing is abundantly clear: Jude Law is undoubtedly the young Dumbledore Potterheads have been dreaming of.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 15, 2018.