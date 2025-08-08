2025’s Hottest Horror Movie’s Director Has a DCU Script (With a Surprising Catch)

Director Zach Cregger has made a name for himself with acclaimed horror films Barbarian and Weapons, and soon he could be looking to make a splash in the comic book realm. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting the release of Weapons, Cregger discussed various scripts he has written. His next film after Weapons will be a new Resident Evil movie, but following that, he has no shortage of ideas. Cregger teased an original sci-fi script and a screenplay for a film set in the DC Universe. The latter has a surprising twist, as it wouldn’t be a superhero movie.

“I have Resident Evil, and then I have a sci-fi movie right after that that’s original,” Cregger said. “And then I have another finished script that I want to do after that. It actually takes place in the DC Universe, but it’s a totally original and it’s not a superhero movie. I wrote that before I wrote Barbarian. Then I have another one that I’m working on that feels like Nightcrawler. But all of those are original.” While he’s bursting with ideas, the director was also quick to say things can change quickly in the film industry, so he isn’t planning too far ahead in case something happens following Resident Evil.

Cregger first discussed his mysterious DC script back in 2022. In an interview with ComicBook, he shared that the story takes place in Gotham City and he considers it to be “my favorite thing I’ve written.” The film has not been officially pitched to anyone at DC Studios. Rumors about Cregger’s script claim Harley Quinn and the Joker are featured, but they are not the main characters. The narrative allegedly follows a henchman.

DC Studios launched its theatrical slate this summer with James Gunn’s Superman, which earned positive reviews and achieved box office success. Cregger is set to have a fruitful summer of his own; Weapons has earned widespread praise (early reactions dubbed the film “a masterpiece”) and it’s projected to have a strong opening weekend. Estimates have it pegged for a domestic debut in the range of $25-30 million.

DC Studios co-heads Gunn and Peter Safran have shown a willingness to think outside the box as they plot out their film slate. They’re not limiting themselves to just superhero movies. Clayface, which wasn’t part of the plan until Mike Flanagan pitched it, has been described as an R-rated body horror movie. Gunn wants DC’s movies to embrace different tones and styles, following the footsteps of the comics. So as long as Gunn likes Cregger’s idea (whatever it may be), there’s a good chance the film could be made. It wouldn’t even need to fit within the DC Universe franchise; Gunn wants to have an Elseworlds label, allowing filmmakers to come in with unique takes that are set outside the main continuity.

With Weapons shaping up to be one of the year’s most buzzed-about titles, Cregger is quickly becoming an in-demand talent. There’s a reason why Sony scooped him up for Resident Evil, which will look to put its own spin on the property by not being “completely obedient to the lore of the games.” If Resident Evil is a hit and continues Cregger’s hot streak, DC Studios should definitely set up a meeting with him. Gunn and Safran are focusing on quality over quantity by targeting 1-2 theatrical releases per year, and working with a talented writer/director like Cregger would further help DC Studios carve out its place in the modern theatrical landscape.