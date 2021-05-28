Army Of The Dead Has An Incredible Justice League Movie Snyder Cut Easter Egg

✖

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead released new photos for fans to enjoy - and one of them has a big Easter egg reference to Justice League's infamous Snyder Cut! Fans on social media noted that one photo from Snyder's Zombie Apocalypse heist film - showing the ensemble of characters breach a large vault - where some old films are stored. A close-up look at the shelves reveals one set of film canisters we've seen before: the four big cans that Zack Snyder revealed as the real-life physical copy of Justice League's Snyder Cut, way back when, shutting down the Internet in the process.

One of the best Easter eggs I have ever seen! pic.twitter.com/ijBtOJwMvp — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) January 6, 2021

For reference: back in December 2019 (after more than a year of online debate and reporting about whether or not Justice League's Snyder Cut existed), Zack Snyder settled the matter. Snyder posted an image on his Vero account revealing the physical copy of the Snyder Cut in big film canisters. Snyder's caption, "Is It Real? Does It Exist? Of Course It Does" was a major shot in the arm for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. Then, last summer, Warner Bros. finally gave them their wish, by announcing the film in those cans would become Zack Snyder's Justice League Director's Cut on HBO Max, as a four-part miniseries.

So, Snyder sticking the Justice League Snyder Cut film as a treasured relic of his zompocalypse world is more than an Easter egg: it's a pretty sly joke to all the haters and doubters.

Here's what Zack Snyder told EW about Army of the Dead:

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way. So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead is set to stream on Netflix in 2021.