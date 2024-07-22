Zack Snyder’s R-Rated Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Trailer Released by Netflix

The next phase of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has begun. Netflix has unveiled the official first trailer (below) for Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, the hardcore R-rated director’s cuts of Snyder’s two-part, PG-13-rated sci-fi saga. Clocking in with a combined length of six-and-a-half hours— A Child of Fire’s extended edition sports a running time of three hours and 21 minutes, with The Scargiver‘s extended cut coming in at two hours and 50 minutes — the Veldt-sized epic arrives on the streamer August 2nd.

Snyder’s Rebel Moon director’s cuts are rated R for “brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity and language” (Chalice of Blood) and “strong bloody violence and gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity and some language” (Curse of Forgiveness), according to the Motion Picture Association’s official ratings administration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Snyder Cuts “delve further into the mythology and madness” of the PG-13 Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver with “viciously sexier, bloodier” R-rated expansions, per Netflix. “Let’s make just two movies back-to-back because it’s too epic to do inone film,” the filmmaker behind the Watchmen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League director’s cuts said of his sci-fi epic. “Oh, and let’sdo an extended cut that we’re going to shoot different scenes for. Stuffthat people just don’t do.”

The official synopsis states, “In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moonin the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by thearmies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora, amysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hopefor survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite withher in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Koraassembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants,and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge.As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons,a new army of heroes is formed.”

The cast includes Sofia Boutella (Argylle) as the Veldt-based “Scargiver” Kora, Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House) as Veldt farmer Gunnar, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) as mercenary pilot Kai, Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place: Day One) as ex-Imperium general Titus, Staz Nair (Supergirl) as the former nobleman Tarak, Doona Bae (Jupiter Ascending) as the cyborg sword-wielder Nemesis, Elise Duffy as Imperium-raided refugee Milius, Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and Cleopatra Coleman (Clipped) as insurgent siblings Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe, Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as sadistic admiral Atticus Noble, and Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) as the knightly robot Jimmy.

Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness are streaming August 2nd only on Netflix.