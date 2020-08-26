Dune: First Teaser Releasing Exclusively With Tenet In Theaters, Full Trailer to Follow

The first trailer for Dune is on the horizon. According to Trailer Track, Warner Bros. will debut a teaser for the new sci-fi film with Tenet's release on September 2nd exclusively in theaters. The full trailer for Dune will then be released online on September 9th. Dune is the first part of director Denis Villeneuve's two-film adaptation of Frank Herbert's landmark sci-fi novel. Villeneuve has been hard at work during unusual pandemic conditions to try to finish the film in time for its December release date. “I was planning to go back and shoot some elements later because I wanted to readjust the movie. I needed time. At the time I didn’t know that it would be a pandemic…as we were about to go back to do those elements,” Villeneuve said earlier this month. “The impact was that it crushed my schedule right now. It will be a sprint to finish the movie on time right now, because we were allowed to go back to shoot those elements in a few weeks…it meant also that I have to finish some elements of the movie, like VFX and the editing, being in Montreal as my crew stayed in Los Angeles.”

Warner Bros. Pictures describes Dune as, "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune's cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's novel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo, and Villeneuve are producing the film. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Herbert W. Gains, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Are you excited about the first Dune trailer? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Dune opens December 18th.

