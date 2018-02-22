Zombie Dinosaurs Attack in ‘The Jurassic Dead’

Wild Eye has released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming horror/action franchise The Jurassic Dead.

Here’s how the studio describes the film, which releases this summer (as they note, “alongside that other ‘Jurassic’ movie”).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released Summer 2018 (alongside that other ‘Jurassic’ movie) The Jurassic Dead is part Jurassic Park, part The Walking Dead, with a T-Rex turning everyone it attacks into a zombie.

You can check out the trailer above and the official description below.

A unit of mercenaries must team up with a group of tech-geek students after American is struck with an EMP attack. Deep in the desert, they find the source of the terror, a mad scientist who has also just created a living dead T-Rex dinosaur, one who turns everyone it attacks into a zombie. Now they must scramble to stay alive and save the planet from the ultimate undead predator.

Matt Block, Wes Clark, Julie Crisante and American professional bodybuilder Andy Haman star in a Milko Davis film.

Wild Eye Releasing will release The Jurassic Dead in the U.S Summer 2018.