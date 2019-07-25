SYFY Unveils Trailer for Zombie Tidal Wave Starring Sharknado’s Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering may have said goodbye to the Sharknado franchise last summer with the release of the sixth and final installment of the saga, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, but that doesn’t mean the actor is parting ways with SYFY’s entertaining natural disaster-plus-terrifying creature style movies. Oh no, he’s back, reuniting with Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante for the upcoming Zombie Tidal Wave — and there’s a new trailer for it and everything.

The title tells you pretty much everything you want to know about this film. It’s zombies in a tidal wave, but you really have to see the trailer for yourself. Check it out in the video above.

As the trailer even tells you, those are the surfing dead. The film is part of SYFY’s Off The Deep End weekend kicking off on August 17. The event will also see the broadcast of all six Sharknado movies as well as some other hits, like Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda and Dam Sharks.

Of Zombie Tidal Wave, Ziering explained in a statement (via Altpress) that the film allowed him to see his original concept all the way through to release, something he felt was very satisfying.

“Zombie Tidal Wave offered the opportunity to see my original concept through to release, it is incredibly satisfying to be a creator and work in all facets of the process beyond my contributions as an actor,” Ziering said. “Darby and I want to continue to curate more projects together in this hands-on manner, and I can’t wait to bring more of my acting and directing peers, and new production partners, along with us.”

Of course, if Zombie Tidal Wave isn’t your thing, but you still want to catch up with Ziering, the actor is currently appearing in DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. While the series was cancelled after airing just one episode, the entire season thus far is available on the DC Universe streaming service. There’s also the upcoming Beverly Hills 90210 revival, BH90210 which will debut on Fox, Wednesday, August 7 after having been given a straight-to-series order from the network.

