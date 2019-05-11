Zombieland: Double Tap Release Date Delayed

The highly-anticipated Zombieland sequel is now opening a bit later than thought. According to a new report from Bloody Disgusting, the film is now entering theaters October 18th instead of October 11th. When it was on it’s previous date, it would have gone up against the new animated The Addams Family and Will Smith’s Gemini Man. Now, it’s set to go against The Hunt and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The sequel is set to reprise the entire leading cast from the original cult classic, including Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin. In addition to the on-screen talent, Ruben Fleischer will be back to direct from a script from Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, scribes that were also behind the first film.

New additions to the Zombieland: Double Tap cast include Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Rosario Dawson. ComicBook.com had previously spoken with Fleischer about the decision to move forward with the sequel ten years after the first movie initially hit theaters.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

