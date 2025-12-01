Zootopia 2’s Best Line Was Totally Improvised (And It’s Already A Classic Quotable)

Zootopia 2 is the first big movie of holiday season 2025, and the long wait for the Disney animated sequel hasn’t disappointed. Just five days after being released in theaters, Zootopia 2 has already earned over half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, with critical and audience scores on par with the hit first film. These days, however, the strength of a movie is measured in the kind of buzz it generates on social media; Zootopia 2 is breaking through there, as well, with social media buzzing with short clips, memes, and FAQs based on the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can thank Twitter for helping to unearth one of the more exciting early pieces of Zootopia 2 trivia. One Disney fan was sharing their reaction to the film on socials, and how one particular one-liner was going to stick with them permanently. One of Zootopia 2‘s directors, Jared Bush (who also wrote the screenplay), saw the comment and took it upon himself to let that fan (and the world) know: that instant classic came right from one of the film’s stars, and not from his script!

Idris Elba Improvised Zootopia 2‘s Best Line

Disney Animation

Idris Elba lends his signature voice to Disney’s Zootopia series to create the character of “Chief Bogo,” an African buffalo who serves as the chief of the Zootopia Police Department. A major subplot of the sequel film has to do with Bogo’s thinning patience with the partnership of Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), after the pair start to get the department (and Bogo) in hot water. At one point, a fed-up Bogo scoldingly refers to Nick, a fox, as “orange dog.” It’s a line that drops so unexpectedly and with such sharp comedic timing that it made several people in my theater laugh out loud. Apparently, the experience was similar across many theaters.

“I’m sorry I’m a simple woman but one of my favorite parts of Zootopia 2 was when Chief Bogo referred to Nick as ‘orange dog’ I was simply in stitches 😂🫠💀” Twitter user Jessica said in a post. “The rewatchability will be insane, the jokes and references fly so fast and they all hit”.

Jared Bush came across that comment and had to respond with the clarification, stating, “Idris Elba ad-libbed ‘Orange Dog’ in the recording booth and the second we heard it, we knew it had to be in the movie.”

Fans had a blast with the writer/director’s reveal. From observational comments like “Canines and Foxes aren’t even in the same genus, which makes it even funnier,” to more irreverent comments like one fan’s shock at learning that “Bogo isn’t an actual water buffalo??” As other fans are pointing out, “orange dog” isn’t the only banger line that Elba has in the film, with other moments hitting big, like Bogo asking an insubordinate Nick if he “wants a traumatic adulthood” to match his traumatic childhood.

It’s clear from threads like these all over Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms that Zootopia 2 has already ascended past a highly anticipated sequel film to become the entire vibe of the pop-culture zeitgeist right now. Which line from the film was your favorite? Let us know over on the ComicBook Forum!