After Arkham Knight: What’s Next for Batman Games?

Since 2009, Rocksteady Studios has redefined the standard for superhero videogames with the Batman Arkham trilogy. From the claustrophobic exploration of Arkham Asylum, to the open world adventures of Arkham City, to the casual vehicular homicide of Arkham Knight, we've seen Batman struggle against his greatest foes as Rocksteady put their own unique spin of Batman's characters, universe and mythos So…now what? Rocksteady concluded their trilogy in Arkham Knight, but another Batman videogame is inevitable. So when the Caped Crusader returns to consoles, what form should his adventure take?

Going Global While the Arkham games did get more expansive as they went on, they never passed Gotham City limits. The next game could go further, drawing inspiration from the Neal Adams era or Grant Morrison's run leading up to Batman Incorporated, and really take Batman global. Let's see Batman exploring Nanda Parbat, or visiting other heroes' cities, like Star City or Metropolis.

The Dynamic Duo and the Bat-Family Other members of the Bat-family are playable in the Arkham series, but they're restricted to either challenge maps, Dual Play missions, or brief DLC episodes. The next game could make Bat-family more integral to the plot and gameplay, or at least make Robin a constant companion instead of someone who shows up on occasion. With some refinement, there's plenty of things that can be done to make the Dynamic Duo working as a team into a mechanic worth building a game around.

World's Greatest Detective The next game could also focus more on the fact that Batman is the world's greatest detective. Rocksteady gave us great realizations of his prowess as a fighter and a stealth ninja, but the moments where Batman is investigating actual crimes are somewhat half-baked. Perhaps something in the mode of a modern adventure game could show that Batman's brainpower is good for more than just building gadgets.

A Lighter Tone (Photo: WB Games) The Arkham games were pretty gritty affairs. Maybe it's time for Batman to lighten up. There have been so many great, fun version of Batman and his villains, like the classic TV series and the animated Brave and the Bold. Seeing that in a game, with the same high-quality gameplay style as Arkham, would be a treat.