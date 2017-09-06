Andrew Kreisberg: "You’re Never Really Dead When You’re On The Flash"

(Photo: The CW)

Spoilers ahead for the Season Two premiere of The Flash, which aired just hours ago.

Coming right out in the open about the nature of comic book death, The Flash showrunner Andrew Kreisberg told an interviewer following today's revelation about a major superhero death on the show that "you're never really dead when you're on The Flash."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about today's anticipated Season Two premiere, Kreisberg addressed questions about just what happened to Ronnie Raymond, one half of the Firestorm Matrix and husband to Team Flash member Caitlin Snow.

"Well, you're never really dead when you're on The Flash, a TV show where there are universes and time travel," Kreisberg admitted. "He was, in fact, killed in that moment, but that doesn't mean that we've seen the last of Robbie Amell on this show. Certainly, Greg [Berlanti], Robbie and I all hope to work together onThe Flash again."

He attributed part of the decision to Robbie Amell's film career -- the same reason they had to write Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) off Arrow last year.

He also seemingly confirmed the long-standing rumors that Jay Jackson will be the next Firestorm on DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- or at least that there will be a next Firestorm on that show.

"Ronnie's death has a major impact on all the characters, Barry, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Professor Stein," Kreisberg said. "It also gave us a lot of our storytelling as we move forward. Everyone knows there's a second spin-off coming with Legends of Tomorrow. They know the Firestorm legacy is far from over, so it just gave us a lot of rich storytelling to pursue."

The Flash returns with "The Flash of Two Worlds" on Tuesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.