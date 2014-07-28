Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wants To Play the Riddler In A Batman Movie

Now, that it's been confirmed by Geoff Johns that the DC TV Universe of Arrow and DC Cinematic Universe of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice are separate, it opens up the door for the DC TV actors to take on different roles in the DC movie universe if they so choose. While taking part in a panel at Nerd HQ at San Diego Comic-Con International, Stephen Amell was asked what supervillain he would like to play.

With no hesitation, Amell answered, "The Riddler. I think I actually said that to Geoff Johns at like 2 o'clock in the morning Saturday. 'Hey, Geoff, I want to play the Riddler.' That actually happened."

Amell added, "The Riddler, I mean that's an awesome villain, and it hasn't been in the modern…well, I guess modern, post-turn-of-the-century versions of Batman. So that would be cool."

Arrow Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 8 PM ET on The CW.