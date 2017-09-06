Arrow’s Stephen Amell: “I Have A Better Job Than 50 Shades Of Grey, I Play A Superhero”

In a Facebook Q&A video earlier today, Arrow's Stephen Amell fielded several questions from fans. One topic he addressed was rumors that he turned down a starring role in 50 Shades of Grey. "I didn't turn down 50 Shades [of Grey]," said Amell. "Once and for all, I did not. I had a meeting with the studio that produces 50 Shades of Grey. We discussed that project amongst a whole slew of other projects. At no point did I ever read for 50 Shades of Grey. At no point was it ever offered to me." Amell added, "And even if both of the things that I just said weren't true, I read the book, and I didn't really like it. But more importantly, it's shooting in Vancouver right now. I have a better job than 50 Shades of Grey. I play a superhero." Arrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 PM ET on The CW.