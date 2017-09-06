Attack On Titan: Who Are The New Titans In The Season 2 Trailer?

Thanks to Kodansha Comics and Funimation, Attack On Titan fans now have an extra special gift for the holiday season. The pair released the first teaser trailer of Attack On Titan's second season, and the footage has left millions of jaws dropped. The 2-minute video proved to fans that the long wait for new episodes was more than worth it, but it also left viewers with a few key questions. Mainly, people are wondering just how the new Titans are in the teaser trailer.

So, luckily, ComicBook.com has your answers. Just, be warned: spoilers!

In the trailer, fans are shown several familiar Titans like the Armored and Colossus Titans. The baddies are back at it, and they seem to have Wall Rose in their sights. But, of course, there are new creatures to be seen - but fans actually know who they are already.

Two new Titans are highlighted the teaser. One is a massive creature who's covered in hair and has doe-eyes while the other is an impish creature with talon-like nails. For manga readers, these Titans are easy to point out; They are the Beast Titan and Ymir Titan.

The Beast Titan is an unusual creature thanks to its ape-like appearance. At 17 meters tall, the Titan is covered in dark fur and has an elongated torso with equally lanky arms. In the comics, the Beast Titan is also an intelligent creature who can speak to humans if they're not scared out of their wits. And, later on in the series, we learn that the creature has a deep connection with Eren Yeager.

As for the Ymir Titan, its name is self-explanatory. The Titan comes from Ymir, a member of the 104th Training Corps and best friend to Historia Reiss. The girl's history is complex, but the manga explains that Ymir was once a mindless Titan before she stole someone else's powers to Titan Shift. After gaining the ability, Ymir joined humanity to learn about its way and joined the military as she was interested in Historia. But, during the 'Clash of the Titans' manga arc, everyone learns about Ymir and her dark secret when she transforms to save her comrades when they come under siege at Utgard Castle.

Here's what Funimation had to say about the first Season 2 trailer: "Attack On Titan is set to return in April 2017. See the first glimpse of the new season here in this official promotional video from Kodansha! New titans, new locations, and new human warriors as well as many familiar faces come into play this time around."

If you are not familiar with Attack On Titan, then you should know the popular anime is renowned for its intense action and gritty storylines. The anime follows a boy named Eren Yeager in an alternate world overrun by massive creatures known as Titans. These mindless beasts have all but wiped out humanity, and mankind is left to cower in fear behind massive walls. When their sanctum is infiltrated by a slew of Titans, Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa join the military to help eradicate the blood-thirty monsters. But, as they grow older, they learn that the beasts are not what they appear as long-held government conspiracies make themselves known.

Since Attack On Titan first season wrapped, the series has become an international hit amongst audiences. The first 25-episode season debuted in 2013 and can be streamed online at sights like Hulu. As fans waited for a second season to come around, Attack On Titan has been busy expanding itself into a full-on franchise. The manga has since been adapted into various side manga series, light novels, and even live-action films. In Japan, the first of two films based on the post-apocalyptic series debuted in July 2015 with the second following in September.

Attack On Titan Season 2 will debut in April 2017.