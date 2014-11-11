Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi Sends Video Message to Autistic Boy Who Lost His Nanny

With many fans anticipating the Doctor Who Season 8 finale tonight, here's a heart-warming story to help the hours pass until the big finale. Peter Capaldi is wrapping up his first season in the role of The Doctor on Doctor Who, but he took time out to reach out to a young fan in mourning.

A 9-year old autistic boy named Thomas, who was grieving the passing of his nanny, wrote a letter to The Doctor. Capaldi taped a personal video message to Thomas, which the boy's parents shared on YouTube.

In sharing the video, Thomas' parents wrote, "A lovely message from Peter Capaldi to my 9 year old autistic son. This arrived just before Thomas' nanny's funeral and helped him to deal with his grief in a profound way. Thank you Peter so much."