WandaVision Gave Paul Bettany's Vision A Fake Butt

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is officially streaming on Disney+ and it provided a whole lot of insight into what went on behind-the-scenes of the Marvel show. There were a lot of interesting facts about the technical side of things and the character choices, but one little tidbit that has delighted fans is the fact that Paul Bettany wore a fake butt while playing Vision. While filming the first episode of the show, Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) talk about their 1950s era clothing.

"It makes me have better posture," Olsen said of her dress. "It makes me wanna walk like this," she added with a little waddle and shake. Bettany chimed in, "I have exactly the same thing but with my fake butt. It makes me stand properly and wanna do this, too." The actor then proceeded to do a little waddle and shake of his own. We're not sure what's more adorable, the fact that Bettany wore a fake butt or the fact that he was showing it off.

Many fans took to Twitter after the documentary was released to comment on what they learned. Naturally, many folks had a reaction to the butt. While some people found it hilarious, others joked that they had been betrayed. You can check out some reactions below:

The #WandaVision Assembled docu is actually quite delightful? "Filmed In Front of a Live Studio Audience" was actually filmed in front of a live studio audience! They used '50s-era visual effects! Paul Bettany wears a fake butt!(?) pic.twitter.com/Q29gYQ1Czw — Elaine Low (@elainelow) March 12, 2021

The only real takeaway from the Assembled doc on the creation of WandaVision is that Paul Bettany was wearing a fake butt for the whole(?) show and I feel betrayed. — alexis nedd 🎮 💙 (@alexisthenedd) March 12, 2021

PAUL BETTANY HAD A FAKE BUTT IN THE SHOW???????????? SO YOU'RE TELLING ME THIS WAS NOT REAL?#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/x9cFQgDqls — JJ🌈 (@lostinmyjapan) March 12, 2021

One of the most interesting things about the final episode of WandaVision was the Vision vs. Vision fight. Recently, Bettany shared with Marvel.com what it was like playing two different versions of the same character.

"I was super intimidated by myself," Bettany joked. "I would come in one day and I would be Vision or The Vision," he added. "Then Adam [Lytle], my stunt guy, would play Vision. And he learned all of the dialogue and for both parts — he was brilliant. We would play the scene like that. And then the next day, he would come in. And he would get The Vision. Then I would get Vision. And then we would play the scene like that and the same to the fights so that they could always have my bella faccia on camera, at some point. It was more confusing than I had sort of allotted. It used up all of my brain."

