Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Mockingbird & May Fight In Clip From “Among Us Hide…”

ABC has released a second sneak peek from Wednesday's episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: "Among Us Hide…"

Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki), aka Mockingbird, has been out of the field for a long time and Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) has had enough of it. May picks a fight with Bobbi to show her that she no longer needs to sit on the sidelines while others fight her battles for her.



The stakes get even higher as Hunter and May continue to go after Ward and Hydra, and Daisy and Coulson begin to suspect that the ATCU may be keeping a big secret from S.H.I.E.L.D.

The episode was written by Drew Z. Greenberg and directed by Dwight Little.

"Among Us Hide…" of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Tuesday, November 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m., ET) on ABC.