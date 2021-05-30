Pathfinder 2E Announces Book of the Dead

✖

Paizo has announced an upcoming rulebook for Pathfinder 2E, which will add lore, magic, and more that ties into the undead. This weekend, Paizo announced that it would publish Book of the Dead as its next major hardcover. The rulebook will provide players with a mix of lore and rules, including new options for playing as an undead player character. Notably, the new book will be annotated by Geb, the infamous Ghost King that rules over his own country. Book of the Dead will also include new undead-hunting magic items, new rituals for creating the undead, lore on the Realms of the Dead, and brand new monsters to fight. Book of the Dead will release in March 2022 and will be the game's first major 2022 release.

Book of the Dead continues Paizo's rapidly-expanding Pathfinder 2E line. The company released its Bestiary 3 earlier this year and is set for two more major 2021 releases. Secrets of Magic will add hundreds of new spells and magic items, while Guns and Gears will add the Gunslinger and Inventor classes to the game. Paizo also releases quarterly lore-focused books that flesh out the game's world of Golarion and monthly adventure path books that combine for full campaigns.

Originally released in 2019, Pathfinder 2E is a new version of the popular tabletop roleplaying game Pathfinder. Pathfinder was originally released as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons 4th Edition and briefly eclipsed the game in sales in the mid-2000s. Pathfinder 2E was designed to streamline some of the rules of the original game while retaining much of the customization and freedom players have when creating their character. One key feature of Pathfinder 2E is that players choose between different feats and abilities at every level, including feats determined by a player's lineage and their class. The various combination of feats guarantee that no two player characters will be alike, providing players with a chance to explore new game mechanics with every campaign they play.

More details about Book of the Dead will be released soon. Both Secrets of Magic and Guns and Gears will be released this summer.