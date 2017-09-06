Rush Hour’s Justin Hires Joins MacGyver Cast

According to Deadline, Justin Hires, the former star of the short-lived Rush Hour television series, is joining the cast of another CBS reboot: MacGyver.

The 30-year-old actor will be playing "Wilt Bozer, MacGyver's ambitious roommate."

After the pilot, Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter Lenkov has revamped MacGyver. Lucas Till (X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Apocalypse) and George Eads are the only cast members from the original pilot being brought back. Lenkov has added four new series regular characters, and Hires just landed one of them.

A reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus "Mac" MacGyver (Lucas Till) who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe is maverick former CIA agent Jack Dalton (George Eads). Under the aegis of the Department of External Services, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip. Peter Lenkov, Craig O'Neill, James Wan, Golden Globe Award winner Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff and Michael Clear are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate.

MacGyver will air Fridays 8/7c this fall on CBS