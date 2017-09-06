Scarlett Johannson’s Uncensored SodaStream Super Bowl Commercial

SodaStream scored big when Fox banned the initial version of their Super Bowl commercial featuring Scarlett Johansson. When the commercial got banned by Fox, millions of people turned to YouTube to view the commercial to see what all the fuss was about. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the various Avenges movies, makes reference to her superheroics at the beginning of the commercial. Johansson says, "Like most actors, my real job is saving the world. Start with plain water, add bubbles, mix in the perfect flavor, look soda that's better for you and all of us, less sugar, less bottles." Then, Johansson thinks and says, "If only I could make this message go viral," before shedding her white robe to reveal a sexy black dress. Johansson seductively sips from her straw, before saying the controversial words, "Sorry, Coke and Pepsi." It's the call out to Coke and Pepsi which got the commercial banned. Fox evidently didn't want to upset Coke and Pepsi, which are major Super Bowl advertisers. Ironically, it's also the banning over the Coke and Pepsi mention that ultimately made the Sodastream commercial go viral, rather than Johansson's revealing dress. The censored version of SodaStream commercial just aired during Super Bowl XLVIII, and we've embedded the uncensored version below, so you can enjoy hearing Johansson utter, "Sorry, Coke and Pepsi."